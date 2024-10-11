TNF Refs Miss Huge Call Between Seahawks, 49ers Because They Didn’t Get Prime’s ‘Enhanced Video'
The San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks 36-24 on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. The score might have been different except the 49ers were on the wrong side of a bad call that was not corrected upon review.
The 49ers punted on the first play of the fourth quarter and the ball hit a Seahawks player and was then recovered by San Francisco. The 49ers challenged the call on the field and replay showed that the ball was touched by a Seahawks player and recovered by the Niners, but somehow the officials missed it on review.
Prime's rules expert Terry McAulay disagreed with the call on the broadcast when it was announced.
He was not alone in being confused about how the call wasn't overturned. Then a few minutes later he came back with an explanation that isn't going to satisfy.
"Yeah Al, I spoke with Walt Anderson in the command center in New York and what they're telling me they did not get our enhanced video that we showed the ball touching the finger," McAulay explained. "What they had was the raw feed from our cameras and it was not clear and obvious to them that it touched the finger."
As many have pointed out, this is a wild thing to admit and then have McAulay relay on the broadcast because the NFL is supposed to have access to every angle. Most people will probably agree that the fans at home should not see the right angle if the people in charge of getting the calls right and affecting the actual game can't.
This was a very bad moment for the NFL. Luckily it didn't change the outcome of the game.