Geno Smith Celebrated Game-Winning TD vs. 49ers With Petty Nod to Bay Area Star
Steph Curry's patented "night night" celebration is normally a welcome sight in the Bay Area.
Not tonight, though, after Geno Smith hit Curry's signature after a game-winning 13 yard touchdown scamper to help seal a 20-17 Seahawks victory over the 49ers.
Smith found his way into the end zone with just 12 seconds left on the clock, helping Seattle advance to 5-5 and dropping San Francisco to the same 5-5 record. A big intradivision win for the Seahawks within a neck-and-neck NFC West.
"I love when the ball is in my hand at the end of the game, man," Smith said after the win via NFL on Fox. "What more could you ask for?"
Smith threw for 221 yards, completing 25 of his 32 attempts while throwing one interception. He had four carries for 29 yards, including the clutch touchdown run in the final seconds. He led the Seahawks 80 yards down the field in the final two and a half minutes of the game, leaving the Niners without enough time to bring a true comeback scare.
Seattle heads back home for a showdown with the Arizona Cardinals (6-4) next week. Arizona is currently one game ahead both the Seahawks and 49ers in the division. A massive opportunity for Smith and his Seahawks to get another huge win.