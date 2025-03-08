Geno Smith Expected to Land New Contract With Raiders After Surprise Seahawks Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders were in need of a quarterback, and didn't hesitate to add a signal caller very familiar to coach Pete Carroll days before free agency opens.
The Raiders are reportedly acquiring Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith in exchange for a third-round pick. Now, they'll likely sign him to a long-term contract extension.
Smith is entering the final season of a three-year, $75 million deal signed with the Seahawks that will pay him $25 million in total money this year. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, he's looking for a contract that will net him between $40 and $45 million per year.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Smith and Seattle were "far apart in negotiations," with the Seahawks reluctant to exceed $35 million per year in a new deal.
The Raiders are in solid financial position to extend Smith, with an estimated $74 million in effective cap space according to Over The Cap, one of the highest marks in the NFL.
The 34-year-old Smith, who struggled as a starter early in his career with the New York Jets, ascended to NFL stardom two years ago, throwing for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for Carroll and the Seahawks. His numbers have largely regressed in the years since, though his 4,320 passing yards in 2024 were a career high.