Geno Smith, Maxx Crosby Were Seen Flipping Seahawks Fans Off at Preseason Game
Geno Smith made his return to Seattle on Thursday night in the Seahawks vs. Raiders preseason game. He shared before the game that he was excited to go back to Lumen Field months after he was traded to Las Vegas. He even received a warm welcome from the crowd when he ran onto the field before the game.
There didn't appear to be any bad blood between Smith and the Seahawks fanbase.
That was until a photo began circling around social media on Friday, taken by Getty Image's Steph Chambers, showing Smith flipping off Seahawks fans in the stands as he led his new team, the Raiders, onto the field. You can even see coach Pete Carroll in the background, who used to coach the Seahawks.
On top of Smith's gesture, his new teammate Maxx Crosby followed suit and flipped the fans off right behind Smith. This moment was caught on video.
Smith and Crosby were reportedly reacting to a specific fan in the audience who held a sign reading 'Bigger Bust—Geno Or Jamarcus Russell?" referencing the former Raiders quarterback. This seemed to spark something within Smith, causing him to put his middle fingers up.
Smith will be looking to prove himself to the haters this upcoming season in Las Vegas, something he's done for the majority of his career.