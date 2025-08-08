Geno Smith Received Warm Welcome in Seattle Return for Raiders-Seahawks Preseason Game
Geno Smith and Pete Carroll returned to Seattle on Thursday night for the preseason matchup between their former team the Seahawks and their current team the Raiders.
Smith spent the past five seasons in Seattle, while Carroll coached the Seahawks from 2010 to '23 and won a Super Bowl there. The two of them made a lot of monumental history in Seattle, and even though they now compete for the opposing team, Lumen Field was still very welcoming to Smith and Carroll.
When Smith was running out of the tunnel before the game, the stadium gave the quarterback a standing ovation while cheering for him. It's almost like he was the Seahawks starting quarterback for the night with the reception the crowd gave him.
Smith was excited to return to Seattle ahead of the matchup. Carroll, on the other hand, downplayed his return to his former team. He was more focused on the game itself.
Carroll landed with the Raiders this offseason after not coaching last year. Smith was traded to the Raiders in March, where he reunited with Carroll.