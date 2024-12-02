Geno Smith Perfectly Trolled Jets After Seahawks' Comeback Win
The New York Jets were humbled by one of their previous quarterbacks on Sunday as Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks defeated them 26–21 to officially shatter any hopes the Jets had of reaching the playoffs.
Smith, who was drafted by New York in the second round in 2013 and spent four seasons with the franchise, exacted revenge on his former team and proceeded to gloat on social media in the aftermath.
Following the win, Smith posted the perfect meme to rub salt in New York's wound.
As Smith alluded to in his social media post, Sunday was something of a funeral for the Jets, who are effectively putting their 2024 season to rest. New York entered play with less than a 1% chance of making the playoffs, and their failure to win at home against Smith and the Seahawks puts the postseason out of reach for Aaron Rodgers and Co.
Smith couldn't be more pleased. The 34-year-old threw for 201 yards and one touchdown while playing in his old stomping grounds at MetLife Stadium, and he made clear that he was overjoyed about putting an end to the Jets' season.
Things haven't gone great in New York since Smith left the franchise after the 2016 season. As a result of Sunday's loss, the Jets have now endured nine consecutive losing seasons and are set to miss the playoffs for the 14th year in a row.