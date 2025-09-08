Geno Smith Shares What Tom Brady Texted Him After First Win With Raiders
Geno Smith and the Raiders took care of business on Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, topping the Patriots 20-13 in their quarterback's team debut to open the 2025 season 1-0.
The 34-year-old led the Vegas offense to the aforementioned 20 points amid heavy rain at Gillette Stadium, finishing the contest 24-of-34 passing for 362 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The performance seemed to impress former Patriots signal caller Tom Brady, albeit with a twist.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Brady—a minority owner of the Raiders who reportedly had plenty of pull in the team's decision-making this offseason, including their trade for Smith—texted the QB the following message after the game:
"Good game. Get ready for the next one."
Yeah, that's Brady all right. Always looking forward to the next one.
Tom Brady and Geno Smith Have a Budding Relationship, Centered on Winning
This isn't the first time the GOAT has spoken to Smith about the importance of winning in the NFL. Earlier this offseason, Smith shared what he and Brady spoke about after Vegas signed the QB to a two-year contract extension:
"What I was talking to Tom about, this is something he said, and this is true: We don’t want to celebrate contracts. We want to celebrate wins," Smith explained. "And the thing is, that just kind of set the tone for the team. This is our quarterback. This is the direction we’re headed. And there’s no gray area there. Everything’s set in stone. And when you have that, when you can set a real plan, then you can get things going."
Vegas got things going on Sunday, alright. Now at 1-0, they'll welcome the division rival Chargers to Allegiant Stadium next Monday night for a 10:00 p.m. ET kickoff.