Geno Smith Shared Blunt Message Tom Brady Gave Him After He Signed Deal With Raiders
Following a career-resurrecting six-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Geno Smith was traded to the Raiders last month in exchange for a third-round pick. The 34-year-old has since signed a two-year, $75 million contract extension with the team as they look to reset things under new head coach Pete Carroll.
Included in said reset in Sin City is—of course—Tom Brady. The 47-year-old minority owner reportedly had plenty of pull in the organization's decision-making this offseason, which included the hiring of both Carroll and new general manager John Spytek, who was part of Tampa Bay's front office when Brady was with the Buccaneers.
In a recent exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Smith detailed his newfound relationship with Brady, as well as what the GOAT told him following his extension with the Raiders:
"What I was talking to Tom about," he said after inking his new deal. "This is something he said, and this is true: We don’t want to celebrate contracts. We want to celebrate wins. And the thing is, that just kind of set the tone for the team. This is our quarterback. This is the direction we’re headed. And there’s no gray area there. Everything’s set in stone. And when you have that, when you can set a real plan, then you can get things going."
Prior to the extension, it could have been inferred that while trading for Smith, the Raiders—holding the No. 6 overall pick in the draft—could also be taking a hard look at the incoming rookie class of quarterbacks. The newly inked deal, however, mixed with an in-person meeting between Smith and Brady in Miami that involved the QB saying he wants to play "many more years," likely put the kibosh on that idea.
"We sat and talked for hours," Smith explained of their gathering at Brady's South Beach home. "You’re sitting there, you’re like, 'Man, it’s Tom Brady.' But then, again, I mean, he’s got a hand in the organization that I’m playing for. There’s a lot of responsibility there."
"I want to play many more years," he added. "So to have a guy right there who’s done it that I can just basically steal his regimen."
Once thought to be a bust, Smith has put together a respectable 12-year NFL career that includes 19,143 passing yards and 117 total touchdowns. Headed to team No. 5, he's ready to continue winning football games after three consecutive .500 or better seasons in Seattle.
"As far as the contract, I’m very grateful, very thankful, very appreciative. But my main focus is [to] go out there and win games, set the tone and be a better version than anyone’s ever seen of me," Smith said.