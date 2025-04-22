George Kittle, Brock Purdy Make Attendance Decisions As 49ers Workouts Begin
The San Francisco 49ers have ample decisions to make, as the team is reportedly mired in contract talks with tight end George Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy.
However, it appears Kittle and Purdy are taking different approaches to negotiations.
On Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Purdy attended the first day of the 49ers' voluntary offseason workouts. Kittle, on the other hand, did not.
Purdy, 25, is entering his fourth year in the NFL on a $5.3 million salary. It would be the final year of his rookie deal, which he signed after being taken 262nd in the 2022 NFL draft. The Iowa State product has thrown 64 touchdowns against 27 interceptions in his career, and made the Pro Bowl in 2023.
Kittle, 31, is entering his ninth professional season. He has six Pro Bowls and four 1,000-yard receiving seasons to his name, and has long been considered among the game's best tight ends—a high honor in a fertile era for the position. The Iowa product is in line for $14 million in salary in 2025.
San Francisco is looking to recover from a 6-11 campaign in 2024.