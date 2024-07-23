SI

George Kittle Had Comical Response When Asked About Christian McCaffrey's Wedding

Sounds like the 49ers had their share of fun this summer.

Patrick Andres

Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is congratulated by tight end George Kittle (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is congratulated by tight end George Kittle (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
The last calendar year has been a big one for San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

In 2023, McCaffrey led the NFL in rushing for the first time in his illustrious career—gaining 1,459 yards on the road to the 49ers' second straight division title. San Francisco followed his lead all the way to the Super Bowl, where it fell short 25-22 in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Then, on June 29, McCaffrey married former beauty pageant champion Olivia Culpo in Watch Hill, R.I.. Among the revelers were 49ers tight end George Kittle, who gave the wedding a hilariously positive review Tuesday afternoon.

"Any excuse to get the boys together is a fantastic time for me," Kittle said, giving Rhode Island a glowing review. "Overall, beautiful wedding. Everyone there was incredible. Hopefully they have another one just for fun, and invite me again."

Kittle, who married former Iowa basketball forward Claire Till in 2019, is also coming off a big year in the form of a third 1,000-receiving yard season. Perhaps nuptials are the key to San Francisco's success.

