George Kittle Injury Update: 49ers GM Gives Positive Injury Update on Star Tight End
That the 49ers are 4–1 is remarkable enough—but to do so without a slew of their stars is another feat altogether.
Now, San Francisco—once again looking like an NFC contender—may be eyeing the return of one of its franchise pillars. According to 49ers general manager John Lynch, tight end George Kittle—sidelined by a hamstring injury since Sept. 7—could soon be back in the 49ers' fold.
Per Lynch on KNBR-AM in San Francisco via Matt Barrows of The Athletic, the 49ers are "fairly confident" that Kittle will practice next week and return to action Oct. 19 against the Falcons. San Francisco visits the Buccaneers on Sunday.
"I do believe we're nearing, we're getting there," Lynch said, referencing the Iowa product's potential return.
Kittle, a six-time Pro Bowler, played only briefly in the 49ers' opener against the Seahawks before leaving with an injury. He caught four passes for 25 yards and the 46th receiving touchdown of his career.