George Kittle Had Four-Word Response to Report He Skipped OTAs Due to Contract Talks
San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle was absent for the start of the 49ers' offseason program this week, notably while he is seeking a new contract with the team.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Wednesday to X: "Brock Purdy's appearance at 49ers OTAs is a positive sign as extension talks continue between San Francisco and its QB. George Kittle's absence is also contract related, sources say. And the two sides remain far apart."
Russini's post also included a graphic of Kittle saying that he wants to be the NFL's highest-paid tight end.
Kittle refuted the report from Russini quickly, replying to the post: "Your source is incorrect."
Though Kittle's representation is in contract talks with the 49ers, it's not unusual for him or other veterans to miss OTAs regardless of their contract status, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
When asked about the status of Kittle's extension talks on Tuesday, 49ers general manager John Lynch said, "We've had good communication. Good talks and we'll see where that goes," via Wagoner. He also emphasized that they are still in the voluntary portion of the offseason program.
Currently, Kittle is the NFL's fourth highest-paid tight end at $15 million per year, behind Arizona Cardinals' Trey McBride, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, and Minnesota Vikings' T.J. Hockenson. McBride leads the position with an average of $19 million per year.