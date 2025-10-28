Malik Nabers Injury Update: Giants WR's Return Timeline Revealed After Surgery
Giants receiver Malik Nabers tore his ACL on Sept. 28 putting him out for the remainder of the 2025 season. However, he didn't undergo surgery to repair the torn ACL until Tuesday, Oct. 28, a whole month later, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
The reasoning for holding off on surgery for a bit was based on Nabers needing to gain some strength back in his knee. USA Today's Art Stapleton reported that Nabers's rehab will begin on Wednesday after he is discharged from the hospital.
Even though Nabers waited a while to officially undergo surgery, the scheduling shouldn't impact his projected return timeline to the football field. Rapoport noted that as of now, Nabers is still expected to return by the start of the 2026 season.
Nabers's exact return timeline is unknown until he starts going through his rehab. It's all dependent on how his ACL and knee react to his recovery, especially once the summer rolls around. The Giants hope he'll be ready for training camp in July.
It was unfortunate that Nabers suffered the season-ending injury as he got off to a hot start to begin the 2025 season. Through the four games he competed in, he notched 271 yards and two touchdowns.