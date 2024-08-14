George Kittle Roasts 49ers Media for 'Atrocious' Fashion at Training Camp
The NFL media's job are to be unbiased observers, covering teams day in and day out from the offseason voluntary workouts to the season opener to the Super Bowl and everything in between.
San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle gave reporters a taste of their own medicine by dropping a harsh criticism during his press conference after practice Wednesday in Santa Clara, Calif.
"You guys are out there every practice; you guys watch us all the time," Kittle said. "... But I like to observe you guys. You guys really need to up your sneaker game. It's absolutely atrocious."
Kittle then went on to compliment one reporter's shoes, and he gave a shoutout to 49ers on SI reporter Grant Cohn for wearing Vans.
"I observe all of your guys' shoes, and I am disappointed in you guys as a community. So if we could up those, please. It's year eight, guys. Let's figure this out together."
As he displayed on the Netflix show Receiver that was released this summer, Kittle himself is a big sneakerhead. He has an entire walk-in closet at his house solely dedicated to shoes.
Maybe he owns enough pairs to donate to some journalists in clear need of a fashion upgrade.