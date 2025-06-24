George Kittle Has Strange List of Things He'd Sacrifice to Win a 49ers Super Bowl
The San Francisco 49ers have come close to winning a Super Bowl several times since George Kittle was drafted in 2017, but the squad has yet to win that sixth franchise title during the 21st century.
So, what would Kittle sacrifice in order to win a Super Bowl title? The question was posed to Kittle by the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, and he didn't hold back in his responses.
At first, Kittle said he wouldn't risk going on the injured reserve list in Week 1 for a Super Bowl, but he would go on the IR in Week 16: "I wouldn't even think twice about that one," he said.
He would bite someone's ear off (very Mike Tyson-esque), and he would even cut off his pinkie finger to win a Super Bowl.
The last sacrifice, though, is one that left Kittle a bit conflicted. The podcast hosts asked the tight end if he would go to prison the year after winning a Super Bowl title, and he said it depended on the prison. San Quentin in California, for example, is off limits for Kittle's hypothetical experience. He shared a story of when the 49ers rookies were given a tour of the prison and, needless to say, he doesn't want to be a prisoner there.
Any other prison, Kittle's game for. He admitted his wife would be mad at him, though.
We'll see if Kittle and the 49ers can win another Super Bowl before he retires without him having to make any of these wild sacrifices.