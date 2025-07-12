George Kittle Has Zero Regrets About Singing ‘Love Story’ With Taylor Swift
Some are born great singers, others learn to become great singers, and still others know they have no choice but to sing when in the company of a world-famous pop star like Taylor Swift.
San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle joined NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco for an interview this week and opened up about how he felt seeing Swift attend Tight End University last month. Swift joined alongside boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce for the three-day camp that included a surprise pop-up concert from none other than Swift herself.
During the wild festivities, Kittle went viral for a video in which he was seen excitedly belting out the lyrics of 'Love Story' with Swift right next to him.
The 49ers tight end broke down exactly how that moment came to be:
"That was a fun one," Kittle said. "I was in the process of handing [my wife] Claire and Taylor drinks for the night, and I was like, 'I just gotta tell you that 'Love Story' is definitely my favorite Taylor Swift song.' And as I was telling her, it came on the speakers, and I was like, 'I'm not going to miss this opportunity.' You don't get to sing 'Love Story' with Taylor Swift very often. It was just an absolute riot and something I'll probably remember forever."
Despite the Chiefs' recent Super Bowl win over the 49ers, there doesn't appear to be any bad blood between Kittle and Swift. Kittle along with the rest of the Swifties surely won't forget that moment now forever written into Tight End University lore.