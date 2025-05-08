SI

George Pickens Addresses Bombshell Cowboys Trade in First Comments: 'I Feel Great'

Pickens spoke to the Dallas media on a conference call on Thursday.

Brigid Kennedy

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens on Jan 11, 2025.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens on Jan 11, 2025. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Wide receiver George Pickens hasn't been a Dallas Cowboy for yet 48 hours, but it sounds like he's already getting into a groove down south.

"I feel great," Pickens said Thursday, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I feel great. I like the mojo here. I like the swag. I feel like they have a great thing going for sure."

He added: "I'm grateful to be here. I'm grateful to play with [quarterback Dak Prescott.]"

After three seasons in the Steel City and with one left on his contract, Pickens was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers early Wednesday morning. His dealing concludes a weekslong will-they-won't-they with the team's front office, who had previously said they were looking to keep Pickens around despite speculation otherwise.

But all in all, it sounds like there are no hard feelings on the receiver's end, even if he did not request the trade and said he found out when everyone else did.

"This game is just as much a business as it is football," the receiver said of things not working out, speaking with Dallas media. "It's kinda like out of my control. I'm glad to be here in Dallas and able to continue the winning culture that they have."

With the Cowboys, he'll join a receiving corps led by star CeeDee Lamb, with whom he seems excited to work. "Super dynamic receiver," Pickens noted of Lamb, per Machota. "Schematically, you won't be able to double everybody. That will be a great thing for me and him."

