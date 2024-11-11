George Pickens's Bizarre Behavior on Russell Wilson Interception Had NFL Fans Laughing
George Pickens is only halfway through his second NFL season and has already earned a reputation for... interesting decision-making on the football field. Sunday's big win by the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Washington Commanders provided more antics from the young wideout.
Pickens, who had five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown in the 28-27 victory, was targeted by quarterback Russell Wilson on a deep pass late in the third quarter. The throw was picked off by Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn.
Pickens seemed entirely uninterested in actually trying to catch the ball while it was in the air and then proceeded to give up on trying to prevent a return in order to to take down another Washington defensive back instead. If you just watch Pickens in the below video it's a pretty wild sequence as far as a player doing whatever he could except affect the play. And it was of great amusement to NFL fans everywhere.
Spectators were cracking up about it:
Another day at the office for Pickens.
The Steelers are 7-2 and stand alone at the top of the AFC North after the win Sunday. As long as Pickens keeps contributing to winning games then plays like the above will remain an amusing oddity rather than something head coach Mike Tomlin has to address.