George Pickens Was Brutally Honest About the Future of the Steelers' Offense

Karl Rasmussen

Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens
Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens / Screenshot via Ari Meirov on X
For the second season in a row, and the fourth time in five years, the Pittsburgh Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs in the wild-card round.

After the team's latest playoff disappointment, George Pickens spoke to reporters about the growth he's seen from the Steelers' offense over the past few years. He acknowledged that the group has developed a good deal since his rookie season in 2022.

When asked if he was optimistic about the offense heading into the future, Pickens didn't mince words, delivering a candid one-word answer.

"Nah," said Pickens.

Pickens is in his third season with the Steelers after being drafted in the second round out of Georgia in 2022. He's caught passes from five different quarterbacks during his time with the franchise. That figure could stand to rise given the uncertain futures of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, both of whom are set to hit free agency this offseason.

The 23-year-old didn't deny that he's not feeling overly optimistic about the offensive unit, despite having seen growth and improvements.

Pickens played in 14 games this season, registering 59 receptions, 900 yards and three touchdowns. He's recorded at least 50 catches and 800 yards in all three of his seasons in the NFL, having emerged as the top receiving threat in Pittsburgh.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

