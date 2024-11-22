SI

George Pickens, Greg Newsome Wrestled Through End Zone on Steelers' Failed Hail Mary

Pittsburgh's wide receiver got into it with at least two defensive backs during "Thursday Night Football."

Stephen Douglas

George Pickens pulled away from the stands in Cleveland.
The Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 24–19 in a classic snowy AFC North rivalry game on Thursday Night Football to start Week 12. The game went down to the wire with Russell Wilson throwing a Hail Mary on a final play from the 35-yard line as time expired.

As the ball sailed into the end zone, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II engaged with each other, but not near the actual play. Replays showed that the two were holding each other with Pickens having a hand inside Newsome's facemask and helmet.

As they ran past the play, they crashed into the stands behind and both lost their helmets. Luckily, an official, security and even fans were there to break things up before anything got out of hand.

Newsome wasn't the only Browns defensive back to get into it with Pickens on Thursday as safety Grant Delpit ripped his mouthpiece off earlier in the game.

Pickens finished with four catches on seven targets for 48 yards in the loss.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

