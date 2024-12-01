George Pickens Hurts Steelers Offense Again With Costly Gun Celebration
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals engaged in an unusually high-scoring December AFC North contest in Week 13. The Steelers took a 27-21 lead into halftime and were looking to add more early in the third quarter when Russell Wilson hit George Pickens on a deep pass that should have given the Steelers first-and-10 at the 13-yard line.
Instead, Pickens celebrated by pointing a finger gun at the crowd, which earned him his second unsportsmanlike penalty of the game. Pickens disagreed with the call, but still appeared to get a stern talking-to from one of his teammates as officials announced the call.
After the 15-yard penalty the Steelers were backed up to the 28. Four plays later they lined up for a field goal, which was blocked by Cincinnati.
Pickens continues to have an outsized impact on the Steelers offense, in both good and bad ways. He's incredibly talented and the team's leading receiver. He also finds himself involved in non-football actions nearly every week.
Earlier in the game he gained 21 yards to get a Steelers first down and immediately negated most of those yards with another unsportsmanlike penalty.