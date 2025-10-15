George Pickens Names Top Priority for NFL Future As He Weighs Staying With Cowboys
George Pickens has been enjoying a sensational first season with the Cowboys, and it seems he may be considering sticking around long term.
Pickens, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Steelers, has racked up 32 catches, 525 yards and a career-high six touchdown receptions in his first six games in Dallas. Enjoying his best season to date, the 24-year-old was asked Wednesday about his future in the league, and whether he'd be interested in remaining with the Cowboys after his contract expires.
Pickens is on the final year of his rookie deal, and the former second-round pick will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. That is, of course, unless the Cowboys use the franchise tag on him, or the two sides can come to an agreement on a long-term extension. Pickens didn't balk at the idea of sticking around in Dallas, but made clear that he values winning above all else.
"I wouldn’t mind it. The guys in the locker room are super cool, the energy is great. I always want to showcase my talents," Pickens said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. When asked about what's most important to him, he responded, "Definitely winning. Just because that's been my resume the whole time. I won in high school, I won at Georgia. Definitely winning, I always think about winning."
Pickens made two trips to the playoffs in his first three seasons in Pittsburgh, but never made it out of the first round. The Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl since 1995, and although the wideout is racking up big receiving numbers, the team doesn't seem likely to make the playoffs in 2025.
There's plenty of time until he has to make a decision on his future with the team, and there will surely be other teams interested in the talented receiver when he hits the open market as a free agent.