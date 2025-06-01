George Pickens Reveals He 'Forced' Steelers to Trade Him Before Landing With Cowboys
George Pickens was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys in May, and the receiver is apparently the person who initiated his move out of Pittsburgh.
Pickens reportedly had concerns about the Steelers' future, especially as the team's quarterback situation remains unclear. And, it sounds like he was the one who was ready to move on and not necessarily the other way around.
Pickens defended the trade on X, formerly known as Twitter, when engaging with SteelerNation's Brandon James Wallace, who posted a thread on the social media platform highlighting Pickens's troubled headlines.
"Lmaooo. I play for cowboys bro stop reminiscing," Pickens said in response. "And trying to justify the trade, yall just lost another good player to fake reports like this one."
From there, Pickens went on to admit that he was the one who "forced" the Steelers to trade him. This contradicts what the receiver said during his Cowboys introductory press conference, in which he referred to the trade as being "out of his control," via Penn Live. It was previously reported that coach Mike Tomlin was the one who facilitated the trade.
"I forced buddy. They were gladly keeping me... have a nice day and a blessed one my guy," Pickens wrote in a now deleted tweet, via a screenshot from Steelers Now's Brendan Howe.
Regardless of how the trade came about, Pickens seems to be excited to join the Cowboys. And, the Cowboys don't seem to be worried about his controversial past. We'll see how he fares in Dallas.