Georgia Offensive Lineman’s Majestic Mullet Wins the NFL Scouting Combine
The NFL scouting combine is where draft prospects can put on a show with their physical abilities and change their lives. Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge did just that on Sunday in Indianapolis and while he put up impressive numbers in the drills, his majestic mullet won over a ton of fans on social media.
Most importantly for Ratledge, he absolutely crushed it in the drills and likely helped push his name up draft boards with his performances. The 6'6'', 320-pound guard won two national championships during his time at Georgia and started 36 games over the past three years.
His numbers at the combine were pretty darn impressive:
Plus, he did all of that with this hairdo:
Fans loved it:
