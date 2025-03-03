SI

Georgia Offensive Lineman’s Majestic Mullet Wins the NFL Scouting Combine

Georgia's Tate Ratledge won over fans with this hairdo at the NFL scouting combine.
The NFL scouting combine is where draft prospects can put on a show with their physical abilities and change their lives. Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge did just that on Sunday in Indianapolis and while he put up impressive numbers in the drills, his majestic mullet won over a ton of fans on social media.

Most importantly for Ratledge, he absolutely crushed it in the drills and likely helped push his name up draft boards with his performances. The 6'6'', 320-pound guard won two national championships during his time at Georgia and started 36 games over the past three years.

His numbers at the combine were pretty darn impressive:

Plus, he did all of that with this hairdo:

Fans loved it:

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

