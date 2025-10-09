Giants’ Cam Skattebo Did Something Very On-Brand in First Meeting With Jaxson Dart
It was a bromance at first sight.
It didn't take long for Giants rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo to play together months after they were drafted back in April, and they apparently met each other in the most bro-ey of ways, for lack of a better word.
Dart and Skattebo's first introduction came at the Giants' facility, and neither of them seemed to have much to say. Instead, they let their heads do the talking.
"The first [time we met] we said three words to each other and just head-butted each other. That was kind of like the start of our relationship. When we first got here to the [Giants] facility and met each other for the first time," Dart said, via ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
The Giants rookie quarterback went on to describe how he and Skattebo rather quickly got to know each another on a plane ride to the NFLPA's rookie event in May.
"We were able to spend more time on the plane to the [NFLPA] rookie premiere and they put us right next to each other," continued Dart. "Obviously we're still getting to know each other. I fell asleep on the plane and I wake up to this dude wet-willying me and trying to put food on my face while I'm sleeping. That is kind of an accurate representation. It's 100% [who he is]."
Dart, who's 1-1 so far in his starting tenure for the Giants and faces a tough test against the defending champion Eagles on Thursday night, has had to deal with his share of obstacles in his first pro season—and with a certain teammate's child-like shenanigans, too.
Even so, this sure sounds like the beginning of a beautiful friendship between the two rooks.