Cam Skattebo Picked Up Right Where He Left Off As an Absolute Wrecking Ball
The first Sunday slate of the NFL season is in full swing, and with it, football fans are getting their first real look at some of the rookies who are set to be the stars of the future of the league.
Wide receivers Travis Hunter, Emeka Egbuka and Tetairoa McMillan all saw their first NFL snaps, as did running back Ashton Jeanty.
One slightly less heralded prospect coming into the season was running back Cam Skattebo. At Arizona State, Skattebo became beloved for his hard-hitting runs, trucking through defenders with his strength and low center of gravity. While he was taken in the fourth round by the Giants, there were questions as to whether his wrecking-ball style of play that worked in college would be able to translate to the strength and speed of the NFL.
The very first time he touched an NFL ball, Skattebo seemed to answer that question with a resounding, “Sorry, can’t hear you, too busy knocking guys over.”
Even better, Skattebo didn’t need the ball in his hands to find an excuse to bang his body around, throwing some hard blocks for his quarterback in the backfield as well. Please, protect your head Cam!
Obviously it’s not even a full game yet, and Skattebo has plenty more football to play before we reach a verdict on his game and how it translates to the pro level. He’s technically still third on the Giants depth chart, behind Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary, so no rush on his development really.
All that said, it was awesome to see that the wrecking ball of a player that the world fell in love with at Arizona State wasn’t just going to change his game up as he reached the next level. Instead, Skattebo just wants to start knocking even bigger guys over.