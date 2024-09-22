SI

Giants Defender Reveals Team's Vulgar Two-Word Motto After Win vs. Browns

Safety Jason Pinnock said it came from New York's disastrous start against Cleveland.

Liam McKeone

The Giants held the Browns to 15 points on Sunday
The Giants held the Browns to 15 points on Sunday / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Giants recorded their first win of the 2024 campaign on Sunday, defeating the Cleveland Browns, 21–15 at MetLife Stadium. While the day ultimately belonged to Big Blue, things did not get off to a good start; the home side fumbled the opening kickoff, allowing Cleveland to score a touchdown in the first seven seconds of the first quarter.

After the game, Giants safety Jason Pinnock revealed the ignominious start birthed a vulgar new motto for the squad— "F--- it."

Classic. And something that feels like it would suit head coach Brian Daboll, who is prone to outbursts of similar frustration.

The Giants didn't win pretty, but they did win. Which is all that matters when it comes to the very first W of the year.

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

