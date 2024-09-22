Giants Defender Reveals Team's Vulgar Two-Word Motto After Win vs. Browns
Safety Jason Pinnock said it came from New York's disastrous start against Cleveland.
The New York Giants recorded their first win of the 2024 campaign on Sunday, defeating the Cleveland Browns, 21–15 at MetLife Stadium. While the day ultimately belonged to Big Blue, things did not get off to a good start; the home side fumbled the opening kickoff, allowing Cleveland to score a touchdown in the first seven seconds of the first quarter.
After the game, Giants safety Jason Pinnock revealed the ignominious start birthed a vulgar new motto for the squad— "F--- it."
Classic. And something that feels like it would suit head coach Brian Daboll, who is prone to outbursts of similar frustration.
The Giants didn't win pretty, but they did win. Which is all that matters when it comes to the very first W of the year.
