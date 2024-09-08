Giants’ Dexter Lawrence Rips Fans for Booing Team During Opening Loss to Vikings
Sunday kicked off a brand new season for the New York Giants, but it sure didn’t feel that way as they suffered a deflating Week 1 defeat in a 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Clad in what many fans considered ugly throwback jerseys, the Giants put up an equally ugly effort against Sam Darnold and the Vikings, who tore New York’s defense apart all game long. Darnold finished with 208 yards and two touchdowns against one interception, while the Giants’ $40-million-a-year quarterback Daniel Jones went 22-of-42 for 186 yards and two picks.
Given the Giants’ lackluster offensive efforts, it didn’t take long for their fans to start booing them at MetLife Stadium. Giants’ star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was asked whether he could hear the fans’ jeers on the sidelines and responded with a fiery message.
“Could I hear the fans?” Lawrence said, repeating the question to the reporter. “Could you give me another question please?”
When prodded again, Lawrence said, “I don’t respect it, honestly. I get it. They want to see their team win. This is a rough patch. It is what it is.”
Lawrence’s answer likely won’t do much to mollify the already bitter Giants fans looking ahead to what could be a very miserable 2024-25 season. It’s been over a decade since the Giants last topped the NFC East, and it could very well be another decade until the down-bad franchise does it again.
The Giants will look to bounce back from their 0-1 start against the Washington Commanders in Week 2.