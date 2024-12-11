Giants Forced to Make Another QB Change Thanks to Drew Lock’s Injury
The Giants are set to make—yet another—quarterback change in 2024.
Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Wednesday that with Drew Lock in a walking boot due to a heel injury suffered last Sunday, Tommy DeVito will start for New York this weekend against the Ravens.
DeVito was originally named the Giants' starter after they benched—and subsequently released—Daniel Jones back in November. He started one game, a 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers, before hurting his forearm and losing the job to Lock.
Lock has since gone 0-2 while under center for New York, completing just under 55% of his passes for 405 yards and two interceptions. The Giants are now 2-11 on the season.
Given the recent attrition to their quarterback room, the Giants also signed veteran signal-caller Tim Boyle to the practice squad this week. Their game against the Ravens this coming Sunday will kick off from MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. EST.