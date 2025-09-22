Giants Fans Booed Russell Wilson Throughout Lopsided Loss to Chiefs
The Giants were on prime time for Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs, but they didn't put on a performance to be proud of. Russell Wilson struggled throughout the night, looking like a shell of the quarterback who lit up the field in Week 2.
Wilson's woes were so bad that fans began calling for Jaxson Dart by halftime. To make matters worse, whenever the veteran quarterback took the field or threw an incompletion, he was met with a chorus of boos from unhappy fans at MetLife Stadium.
The boos reached their loudest point during the fourth quarter, when the Giants worked the ball into the red zone but came away with nothing after a series of bad passes from Wilson. Clearly, fans were ready for first-round rookie Dart to get his shot, but head coach Brian Daboll continued to trot Wilson out with the rest of the starters.
Dart was only on the field for a package of designed run plays, and didn't attempt a single pass in the defeat, which saw New York fall to 0-3 on the season.
The fan base is already running out of patience with Wilson despite the 36-year-old having entered the game as the league's leader in passing yards. It certainly feels like it's only a matter of time until Dart overtakes him as the starting quarterback, but for now, Wilson will have to do his best to win over the fan base while he fights to keep his role.