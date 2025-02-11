SI

Giants Fans Crushed Michael Strahan for What He Did With Eagles Flag Before Super Bowl

Andy Nesbitt

Michael Strahan had some fun with Saquon Barkley before Super Bowl LIX.
Michael Strahan had some fun with Saquon Barkley before Super Bowl LIX. / @Fox
In this story:

The New York Giants have been a train wreck in recent years, and Sunday night might have been rock bottom for their fans as they had to watch their former star running back, Saquon Barkley, cap off a historic first season with the rival Eagles by winning the Super Bowl.

To say Giants fans have been down bad lately would be an understatement. Not only was the Super Bowl brutal for them, but a moment in the pregame show featuring another former star player had many fans feeling even worse about their current situation.

In case you missed it, Giants legend Michael Strahan did a segment with Barkley on the Fox pregame show which ended with the Hall of Famer waving an Eagles flag while saying, "Fly Eagles Fly."

“But he is such a special man, come on we’re gonna 'Fly Eagles Fly' for Saquon Barkley because I respect and love this man so much," Strahan said. "We don’t have a flag in New York!” 

Here's that moment:

Giants fans did not like that at all:

Not a good time to be a Giants fan.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL