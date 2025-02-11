Giants Fans Crushed Michael Strahan for What He Did With Eagles Flag Before Super Bowl
The New York Giants have been a train wreck in recent years, and Sunday night might have been rock bottom for their fans as they had to watch their former star running back, Saquon Barkley, cap off a historic first season with the rival Eagles by winning the Super Bowl.
To say Giants fans have been down bad lately would be an understatement. Not only was the Super Bowl brutal for them, but a moment in the pregame show featuring another former star player had many fans feeling even worse about their current situation.
In case you missed it, Giants legend Michael Strahan did a segment with Barkley on the Fox pregame show which ended with the Hall of Famer waving an Eagles flag while saying, "Fly Eagles Fly."
“But he is such a special man, come on we’re gonna 'Fly Eagles Fly' for Saquon Barkley because I respect and love this man so much," Strahan said. "We don’t have a flag in New York!”
Here's that moment:
Giants fans did not like that at all:
Not a good time to be a Giants fan.