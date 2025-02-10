Saquon Barkley Had Five-Word Message Eagles Fans Will Love After Winning Super bowl
Heading into Super Bowl LIX, practically any talk about dynasties was centered on the Kansas City Chiefs, or even the most recent dynasty before the Chiefs, the New England Patriots. The Chiefs came into the game as two-time reigning Super Bowl champions with the chance to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat, or win three consecutive Super Bowls.
The Philadelphia Eagles shut down those dreams, outplaying the Chiefs in every facet of the game from early on during the 40-22 victory on Sunday. The win was one of the most dominant in Super Bowl history, and had Eagles running back Saquon Barkley asking after the game: “Why not start our dynasty?”
The Eagles have been to two Super Bowls in three years but would need to win at least one more in the next couple of seasons to really start any dynasty talk. To become a true dynasty, they would need at least three Super Bowl victories.
Philadelphia does have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, and already have their quarterback, Barkley, and star receivers under contract for the next few seasons. Several of their talented defensive pieces are young and on rookie contracts, including Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell, Jalen Carter, and Nolan Smith. This should help maximize their championship window, particularly with Vic Fangio calling the plays.
Even though the Eagles do have several key pieces set to become free agents this offseason, there are few general managers that have done a better job consistently constructing a talented roster than Howie Roseman.
What could prove to be an unexpected challenge for the Eagles in becoming a dynasty is their own division, the NFC East. No team has won the NFC East in back-to-back seasons since 2004, an NFL record. With the Washington Commanders emerging behind Jayden Daniels and the Dallas Cowboys making the postseason in three of the last five seasons, it won't be easy.
Though the Eagles wouldn't have to win the division to reach or win the Super Bowl, it certainly helps to have at least one home playoff game guaranteed. It's not easy to go back-to-back in the NFC East—or in the Super Bowl—but the Eagles at least have the potential to do so.