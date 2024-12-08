Giants Fans Fly Plane Over Stadium With Brutally Honest Message to Team's Owner
The New York Giants' nightmare of a season continues Sunday with a home game against the New Orleans Saints. Shortly before kickoff fans made it clear that they aren't happy with the state of the franchise as a plane flew overhead with a message to team owner John Mara to fix what they rightfully called a "dumpster fire."
The Giants are 2-10 on the year and have lost seven straight games. They recently said goodbye to quarterback Daniel Jones, who never came close to living up to expectations after being picked No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. And they've watched as their former running back, Saquon Barkley, has put up MVP-type numbers in his first year with the hated Eagles.
It's been a rough stretch for the Giants and their fans have had enough. Check out this sign that flew over MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
“Mr. Mara Enough- Plz Fix This Dumpster Fire," the sign said.
Right now all the Giants have going for them is that they are in the running for the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. We'll have to see if Mara and Co. can fix things, and just how long that will take.