Giants Fans Rejoice After Raiders Win Gifts Them Pole Position for No. 1 Pick
The biggest win of the New York Giants season came in a game that they weren’t even playing.
On Sunday, while the Giants were busy getting smoked by the Atlanta Falcons, the Las Vegas Raiders earned their third win of the season, taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-14 with a fourth quarter comeback.
The win moved the Raiders out of pole position for next spring’s NFL draft, tentatively handing the No. 1 pick to the Giants.
While Raiders owner Mark Davis didn’t seem to mind the shift in draft fortunes, choosing to celebrate his team’s win rather than dwell on their lost draft capital, Giants fans across the world rejoiced online.
While NFL players are always playing for their jobs, and thus never going to tank for future draft capital, fans supporting a team can sometimes be disappointed in a win, and celebratory after a loss.
Now sitting at 2-13 on the season, the Giants will pick the first name off of the board this coming spring, likely aiming to draft their next franchise quarterback. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are widely viewed as the top two prospects coming out of this draft class.