Raiders’ Mark Davis Seemed Happy After Win Over Jags Despite NFL Draft Ramifications

Kristen Wong

The Las Vegas Raiders’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday brought what could be years of sorrow to its fanbase given its ramifications in the upcoming NFL draft. Owner Mark Davis, however, seemingly couldn’t be happier about the victory.

Amid speculation over whether the Raiders would tank to secure the top overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Davis was seen clapping and cheerfully talking to Raiders players in the locker room following Las Vegas’ 19-14 win at Allegiant Stadium. 

“Some other players were dancing. Davis was in a good mood. Doesn't seem to care about the draft order ramifications of the win over JAX,” Tashan Reed of The Athletic wrote on X.

With Sunday’s win, the Raiders (3-12) fell to the sixth spot in the NFL draft order despite being perched at the top spot just a week earlier. The New York Giants (2-13) now possess the No. 1 pick and control their own draft destiny for the final two games of the season, followed by the New England Patriots, Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.

Davis, who has served as the Raiders’ controlling owner since 2011, has made his share of big moves since taking the helm from his father, Al, and fans will likely dub his apparent reluctance to tank this season as another legacy-defining one. The 69-year-old is expected to involve minority owner Tom Brady in the Raiders’ draft strategy next April, specifically to help the team select a young quarterback.

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

