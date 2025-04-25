Giants GM Makes Kayvon Thibodeaux's Future Clear After Abdul Carter Selection
As more and more signs pointed to Abdul Carter being the likely pick for the New York Giants in the lead-up to the 2025 NFL draft, many wondered what that potential selection would mean for the future of former first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux, who has had an up-and-down start to his career, was floated as a possible trade candidate by one rival executive, especially given the Giants' imminent decision whether to exercise the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.
Well, the Giants indeed selected Carter with the third pick in the draft on Thursday night. And moments after doing so, Giants general manager Joe Schoen, in a news conference with reporters, was asked about the trade speculation around Thibodeaux. Schoen said the Giants will be picking up the Oregon product's fifth-year option.
"We're going to exercise his fifth-year option," Schoen said. "We've already told him that—that was earlier this week. Yeah, I know that stuff's out there right now but, you can just throw anything at the wall right now and people go with it. So, Kayvon's gonna be here. We're excited to have him. I mean, you can't have enough pass rushers..."
Thibodeaux appears to be pumped by the Giants' draft-night moves.
As the defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles' wrecking ball defense made clear in its dominant Super Bowl win, and Schoen echoed, there's no such thing as too many pass rushers. And the Giants seem to be following their division rival's blueprint, as the club's defense features one of the best defensive tackles in the league in Dexter Lawrence, a two-time Pro Bowl selection in Burns and Thibodeaux, who had a double-digit sack season just two years ago. Adding Carter, who has drawn comparisons to Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons, is an impressive move indeed.