Giants GM Says Team Is ‘Open to Anything’ in Draft Despite Needing a QB
The New York Giants hold the No. 3 draft spot in April, and general manager Joe Schoen said the team is "open to anything" with this pick.
"We're going to be open to anything," Schoen said, via the team's official website. "We're in a good position sitting at three with the players that are available. By process of elimination, we know we're going to get a good player. Regardless of what happens the next couple of months, we know there's going to be a really good player there."
This answer may come as a surprise to NFL fans since the Giants notably are in need of a quarterback for the 2025 season.
Daniel Jones was the Giants' main starter since 2019, but he ended up being benched in November for Tommy DeVito, then he was released from the team in the same week. The Minnesota Vikings picked him up for their playoff run.
New York currently has Drew Lock, DeVito and Tim Boyle on their depth chart, all of whom aren't likely the next starting quarterback for the Giants. It would make sense for them to seek out a quarterback in the draft, especially in a year where quite a few quarterbacks are expected to go in the first round.
However, the tricky part is that the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns sit ahead of the Giants in the draft order, and both teams could possibly draft a quarterback, too. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are considered the top two quarterbacks in the draft class.
Schoen at least is aware that the Giants might not be able to stick to their draft plan depending what the two teams ahead of them do, but New York fans are probably still crossing their fingers to get a quarterback.