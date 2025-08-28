Giants GM Says Team Would Have Loved to Bring Back This Popular Player
Tommy DeVito jumped from one East Coast team to another on Wednesday as the New England Patriots swooped in to sign the fan favorite after his release from the New York Giants. After making the move to get Russell Wilson, drafting Jaxson Dart and fortifying the quarterback room with Jameis Winston, DeVito was understandably the odd man out in the Big Apple. The Patriots are hoping he can provide the same type of spark he showed during his viral run should Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs be unavailable at some point.
DeVito signed with the Giants out of Syracuse as an undrafted free agent in 2023, and spent the previous two seasons on and off the team's active roster. He has started eight games in relief, going 3-5 with eight touchdown passes, three interceptions, and a rushing touchdown. A strong preseason performance suggests he still has plenty to give if called upon.
Of course, it's entirely possible DeVito doesn't see the field at all and the actual impact of the move is negligible. But cutting ties with a popular player means management has to justify the decision and Giants GM Joe Schoen explained the situation to reporters, indicating that the organization would gladly have welcomed him back had some other team not signed up for his services.
“We’ve got three on the active roster so it can be difficult sometimes,” Schoen said. “We’re happy for Tommy. He was claimed by New England, I’m not sure how many other teams put in claims. We’ll be able to see that probably later today or tomorrow. We would have loved him back. He was claimed and we wish him nothing but the best.”