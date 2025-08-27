SI

Patriots Claim Fan-Favorite Quarterback Tommy DeVito Off Waivers

Tommy Cutlets joins Drake Maye and Josh Dobbs in New England's QB room.

Mike Kadlick

Tommy DeVito was claimed by the Patriots on Wednesday.
Tommy DeVito was claimed by the Patriots on Wednesday. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Tommy DeVito has his second NFL home.

After being released by the New York Giants as part of their 53-man roster cutdowns, the Patriots claimed the quarterback on Wednesday. DeVito recently torched New England in their final preseason game last Thursday night, going 17-of-20 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

The 27-year-old signed with the Giants out of Syracuse as an undrafted free agent in 2023, and spent the previous two seasons on and off the team's active roster. He has started eight games in relief, going 3-5 with eight touchdown passes, three interceptions, and a rushing touchdown.

The Patriots add DeVito to a room that currently consists of starter—and promising second-year signal caller—Drake Maye and backup Joshua Dobbs. Quarterback Ben Wooldridge, an undrafted rookie out of Louisiana-Lafayette, spent the offseason in Foxborough but was cut last week.

New England also claimed former Rams cornerback Charles Woods. They'll have to make an additional roster move, following Wednesday's release of Kendrick Bourne, to get their roster back to 53 players. The Patriots kick off the 2025 season on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

