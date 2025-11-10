Russell Wilson Had Simple Explanation for Why Giants Keep Blowing Late Leads
The Giants' nightmare season hit another new low on Sunday as once again they coughed up a double-digit lead on the road and fell to Caleb Williams and the Bears, 24-20. Brian Daboll's team is now 2-8 and fans are calling for the coach to be fired.
So yeah, not great.
The Giants' latest collapse came after they had a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter. The Bears were able to score 14 unanswered points in the final four minutes to escape with their sixth win of the season.
Russell Wilson was forced into action late in the game after Jaxson Dart exited with a concussion in the fourth quarter and the veteran quarterback was unable to work any magic.
The Giants' hopes off pulling off a comeback of their own were crushed in the final minute when Wilson was unable to make a play on fourth down.
The Giants have now lost big leads to the Cowboys, Saints, Broncos and Bears in road games that they very well could have won. Instead, the losses keep mounting up on what is looking like another lost season for the Giants.
Wilson had a simple explanation for the team's struggles to finish off games, saying that "fundamental execution" seems to be a reoccurring problem.
"I think there's been some really tough games this year where we've taken the lead late or whatever it may be or have a lead," Wilson said. "I think part of that's just fundamental execution, all of us making one more play than them. You go back to the Dallas game, we had two big plays, two minutes. And then 25 seconds to go, guys made great plays but, unfortunately, weren't able to finish it. The Saints game was a tough one for us. We had that lead. Just across the board, I felt like we've just got to play cleaner football down the road. I thought we played a really good game throughout the game. I thought it was good to be back in there with the fellas, battling and all that. We had all the confidence in the world. We've just got to collectively—offense, defense, special teams—finish the game."
There's a good chance that Wilson will be under center this coming Sunday when the Giants host the Packers, as Dart is dealing with the concussion he suffered on Sunday.
The pressure is getting ramped up on Daboll and the Giants. Another ugly loss in Week 11 will only make that even worse.