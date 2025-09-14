SI

Giants OT Committed the Strangest Penalty While Trying to Block Cowboys Rusher

James Hudson was flagged for unnecessary roughness after slapping a Cowboys defender.
The Giants traveled to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Sunday and largely got off to a good start. But New York's starting left tackle, James Hudson, did not.

The Giants scored on their first drive of the day, with Russell Wilson leading the offense to a field goal and a 3-0 lead. He did so despite the best efforts of Hudson, who was flagged an astounding four times during the drive. One flag was particularly bizarre.

New York had the ball near midfield and called a draw play for running back Cam Skattebo. Hudson was tasked with blocking Cowboys edge rusher James Houston. Instead of actually trying to block him, Hudson wound up and slapped Hudson upside the head in a truly strange decision. He was, unsurprisingly, penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Hudson managed to earn another nother unnecessary roughness and two false starts before the Giants finally kicked a field goal. It is genuinely remarkable New York managed to score despite Hudson's many mistakes, and it is no small miracle he's still on the field after such a hard slap to an opponent.

It always gets interesting when NFC East rivals face off. But Hudson set a new standard with his first drive on Sunday.

