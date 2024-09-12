Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux Offers Blunt Assessment of 'Rivalry' With Commanders
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders will play each other for the first of two contests on Sunday, and Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn't see this as a rivalry game.
Since Thibodeaux joined the Giants in 2022, New York has not lost to Washington. They've won three games and tied another one. The linebacker doesn't consider the Commanders big competition at this point, it sounds like.
“I would say, Washington, in particular, they’re not really a rival, but they’re an in-conference, in our same division, so it’s always a great game," Thibodeaux said. "We see them twice a year. So, I’m excited."
The Giants struggled in Week 1, though, losing 28–6 to the Minnesota Vikings. The Commanders also lost their first game, 37–20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Jayden Daniels arguably performed better than New York's Daniel Jones.
Thibodeaux and the Giants defense will have their work cut out for them on Sunday to try to win their first game of the season.