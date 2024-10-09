Giants Star Pass Rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux Undergoes Wrist Surgery
New York Giants star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux underwent wrist surgery to repair a fractured scaphoid bone and will be "week-to-week" with the injury, according to head coach Brian Daboll.
Through five games this season, Thibodeaux has recorded 12 combined tackles, including three for loss, to go along with two sacks.
Thibodeaux's play, although uneven at times, will be missed on the Giants defense for as long as he is out. After all, New York leads the NFL in sacks this season with 22.0, and the attention that Thibodeaux draws is influential from a scheme standpoint for opposing offenses.
The Giants are 2-3 on the season following a 29-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. They host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.