Giants Lose Pass Rusher Azeez Ojulari to NFC East Foe
Ojulari is joining the Super Bowl champion Eagles on a one-year deal.
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari to a one-year deal worth $4 million, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Ojulari, a four-year NFL veteran, has started 30 games in his career, making 107 tackles and 22.0 total sacks to go along with four forced fumbles and 21 tackles for loss. Last season for the Giants, he tabbed 28 combined tackles, six sacks and seven tackles for loss. He also had 10 quarterback hits.
The 24-year-old outside linebacker was selected with the No. 50 pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Georgia, and now heads south on I-95 to join the Super Bowl champion Eagles.
