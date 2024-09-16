Giants Made Unfortunate NFL History During Embarrassing Loss to Commanders
The New York Giants are in the midst of another lackluster start to the campaign after falling to 0–2 following a 21–18 defeat against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
After failing to score a touchdown in their season-opening loss against the Minnesota Vikings, the offense found its footing in Week 2, but it wasn't enough to secure a win.
The Giants made some unfortunate NFL history during Sunday's defeat. New York became the first team ever to score three or more touchdowns in a game without surrendering a single touchdown but still lose in regulation, according to Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports.
Daniel Jones had two touchdown passes and didn't throw an interception during the game. Despite the defense keeping Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' offense off the scoresheet, the Giants surrendered seven field goals against Washington, as Austin Seibert provided all 21 points with a perfect 7-for-7 showing.
No team in history has lost in that fashion, and Brian Daboll's frustrated headset spike at the end of the game likely sums up the feeling of all Giants fans after the loss.