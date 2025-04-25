Giants' Brian Daboll Names Starting QB After Franchise Drafts Jaxson Dart
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll officially named Russell Wilson as their 2025 starter on Thursday night right after the team traded up to the No. 25 pick to draft Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
"Russ will be our starter," Daboll told reporters in the team's press conference on opening night of the draft.
Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Giants a month ago. He is coming off one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he posted a 6–5 record over 11 starts. It was expected that he would likely start for the Giants this fall.
The Giants also signed Jameis Winston this offseason, which made NFL fans think they wouldn't select a quarterback in the draft, at least not in the first round. They even passed on Colorado's Shedeur Sanders to select Dart in the first round.
Daboll laid out the plan for Dart in his rookie season, too.
"He can come in, sit behind a couple veteran quarterbacks and learn," Daboll said.
Dart seems more like a long-term answer for the Giants, and hopefully this decision will turn out better than when they drafted Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick in 2019.