Giants WR Malik Nabers Loved Watching Jayden Daniels Lead Commanders to Victory
Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels were two of the NFL's most impressive rookies this year. The latter extended his season another week by going into Tampa and beating the Buccaneers on Sunday night. The former was there in person to watch his former LSU teammate and loved how things shook out.
The Giants wide receiver took a video of himself watching Zane Gonzalez bank in the game-winning field goal and celebrated his friend for advancing deeper into the NFC playoffs. It appeared as though he had pretty good seats.
If someone in the New York market wanted to, they could probably get a segment out of talking about how sad they are watching Nabers actively cheering for a division rival. Perhaps some people think that this is some sort of fandom faux pas and under no circumstance should a player root for their NFC East foe to enjoy any happiness.
But being a good friend is priceless. Nabers's Giants are not part of the postseason. It literally does not matter what any of them do right now or who they root for. The breakout wide receiver would be doing this from the comfort of a couch if he weren't at the game and recording video.