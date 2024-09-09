Giants OL Blasts Fans for Booing Daniel Jones At Player Entrance After Week 1 Loss
Daniel Jones is not a popular figure among New York Giants fans right now.
After the Giants failed to score a touchdown in their season-opening loss against the Minnesota Vikings, fans made their thoughts on the struggling quarterback abundantly clear.
In addition to some fans burning a pair of No. 8 jerseys outside of MetLife Stadium, a large band of fans made their way toward the players entrance of the stadium after the game. The group waited until Jones made his exit from the stadium and proceeded to ridicule and boo him as he walked toward the parking lot.
That didn't sit well with offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who criticized those fans after the game, calling their behavior "inhumane."
"Today didn’t go as expected I get it, but this is WACK AF. As someone who’s dealt with and still fights depression and confidence issues this needs to stop. It’s okay be upset as a fan but to come to the player entrance and act this way is inhumane. We will be better, this needs to be better also," wrote Eluemunor on X.
Eluemunor only arrived in New York this offseason, but after just one game with the team, he's already coming to the defense of his quarterback. Jones had a nightmare game on Sunday, throwing two interceptions including a disastrous pick six, but he still has the support of his teammates, who clapped back at fans whose heckling antics crossed a line.