Giants Owners Looking to Sell Minority Stake in Franchise
The New York Giants, who have been owned by the Mara family since 1925 (with the Tisch family buying half of the club in 1991), are set to sell a slice of the franchise. A deal is expected to vault the Giants to the top of the list of most valuable NFL franchises.
Sports Business Journal reports that the Mara and Tisch families are looking to sell up to 10% of the franchise and will retain their controlling stakes in Big Blue. The Mara and Tisch families confirmed the report in a statement Thursday night.
The news comes just months after the NFL opened up the ability for owners to sell up to 10% of their teams to pre-approved private equity firms. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins were the first two franchises to do so following the August rule change.
New York is ranked seventh in Forbes's most recent list of the world's most valuable sports franchises, with an estimated value of $7.3 billion. Depending on how much that 10% share sells for, the Giants could vault to the top of the list, SBJ predicts.
Their NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys, currently top the entire list at a whopping $10.1 billion.
Tim Mara was granted the right to found the franchise for just $500 in 1925, which equates to about $9,100 with inflation. Bob Tisch paid $80 million for his 50% share of the franchise in 1991.