Giants Pranked Taylor Swift Fans Into Thinking Pop Star Was at Game vs. Chiefs

There was, in fact, a famous Taylor at MetLife on Sunday night.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Taylor Swift made the trip to New York this weekend.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Taylor Swift made the trip to New York this weekend.
The New York Giants played a diabolical trick on Taylor Swift fans during their Sunday night contest against the Chiefs.

During the first half of the game at MetLife, the stadium's video board aired a "Taylor Cam" while Swift's hit song "Welcome to New York" played across the speakers.

Swifties would have been safe to assume that it was a search for the pop star—especially given the fact that she's engaged to Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce—but it was actually for Giants legend Lawrence Taylor.

The camera then panned to Taylor as he smoked a cigar and danced to the other Taylor's hit tune. Take a look at the video here:

Unfortunately, Swifties will have to keep waiting for their idols next arrival at a Chiefs game.

